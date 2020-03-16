Local hospitals issue new visitation restrictions

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center are restricting visitations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release, officials with Comanche County Memorial Hosptial say beginning Tuesday at noon, the hospital will be restricting visitation to all patients.
Each patient will be allowed one support person who is able to visit between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Those support persons will be screened upon entry for symptoms. If they are showing any symptoms of coronavirus, they will not be allowed visitation entry.
Outside of those hours, visitation exceptions will be made for specific situations, such as during end-of-life care.
CCMH officials are urging family members to use phone and video calls to support the emotional well being of their hospitalized loved ones.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital is also working to establish an off-campus drive-through assessment clinic. This should be happening later this week. You can count on us to bring you those details when they are available.
This comes after CCMH announced new screening plans for their Emergency Department on Friday. The hospital is designating two different check-in areas.
Upon entering the department, people with flu-like symptoms will be directed to the west lobby, while all other emergencies will be handled in the east lobby.
The hospital is also encouraging employees to check their temperatures daily before coming into work. If an employee has a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees, or develops respiratory symptoms they are asked to stay home and contact their supervisor.
In the press release, officials also stated that because of the pre-authorization requirement for testing was removed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, that testing will be more accessible. They say with more testing for COVID-19 available, they expect the number of positive cases to rise.
All outpatient services and procedures are still set to take place.
Southwestern Medical Center has also issued new visitation restrictions.
In a press release officials with SWMC say patients are allowed one visitor at a time. Visitors must be screened before entry.
If visitors are showing any respiratory symptoms or fever they will not be allowed visitation entry. Visitors must also 16-years-old or older.
Additional friends and family are asked to stay home instead of being in the hospital’s waiting rooms.
They also say anyone entering their facility will be tested for respiratory symptoms and asked about recent travel history.
