Dollar General dedicates first hour of business to senior citizens

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Dollar General announced Monday that they will be dedicating their first hour of business to senior citizens.
In a press release, representatives from the company said that beginning Tuesday Dollar General is strongly encouraging the first hour of business be dedicated to their senior customers, who are some of the most at-risk when it comes to COVID-19.
The press release states that Dollar General wants to provide senior customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.
The store will also be closing an hour early to allow employees to clean and restock shelves.
"In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO in a press release.
