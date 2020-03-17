DUNCAN SCHOOL BOND: Halliburton Stadium, high school auditorium renovations

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Major renovations to Halliburton Stadium and the Duncan High School Auditorium are slated to take place if voters pass a $27.775 million school bond.
Each night this week, 7NEWS is giving you an in-depth look at a different aspect of the bond, starting Monday with safe rooms. Tuesday, we walk through why the district hopes to use just over $6 million on projects for sports and other extracurriculars like vocal music and band.
On any given spring afternoon, a few hundred kids will be using the locker rooms at Halliburton Stadium, whether it be for track, soccer or offseason football.
“As far as our track locker rooms, we share locker rooms with opposing teams. They’ve been around, I graduated from here in 1991 and the same locker rooms have been used since the late 80s and early 90s,” said Duncan High School track coach Todd Ledford.
“The carpet by the shower where the kids come out sometimes when they’re wet, it’s molded and rotted. Ceiling tiles are really bad, some of the lights don’t work. When it rains really hard, there’s a lot of spots in there that flood,” said Duncan High School football coach JT Cobble. The locker rooms are not the only issue that needs fixing at Halliburton Stadium.
“We do not have good handicapped or ADA accessibility so people with physical limitations have a very difficult time getting into Halliburton Stadium to watch graduations, track meets and games,” said Duncan Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan.
“They would actually have to leave the facility to go and use the restroom because they weren’t handicap accessible. This stadium holds a lot of people and it’s almost full every Friday night. So, to have people have to leave the game just to be able to go to the bathroom or go see the concession stand and see old dingy stuff, it’s just embarrassing quite frankly,” Cobble said.
If the bond passes, $4,330,000 would go towards improvements at the stadium. And just up the road, another $1,855,000 would be used to renovate the Duncan High School Auditorium.
“Right now, we’ve got a lot of outdated equipment and the roof and HVAC system completely need to be replaced. So, we’ll start by replacing the roof, fixing the heat and air, and then we’ll start renovating the auditorium and working our way out to the classrooms,” Deighan said.
Duncan High School vocal music teacher Kevin Zinn said the auditorium was built in 1964 and hasn’t had any major upgrades since then, which is frustrating because of how often the building is used.
“Between vocal music, band and drama we use it all the time. Other kids come in and use it, we use it for vocal for elementary, some of the band things come in. We use it all the time,” Zinn said.
If passed, the bond is not expected to bring any tax increase to Duncan property owners.
