LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This afternoon we are tracking strong to severe storms in portions of Texoma. The storm chances will stick with us through most of the evening and into the early morning tomorrow. Hail and wind will remain the big threat with storms this evening, but a brief spin up cannot be ruled out. Tomorrow morning we will start to dry things out, and hopefully see a little clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Around midnight tomorrow more strong to severe storms will develop in the Texas Panhandle and move into our western counties. These storms have a higher potential to produce severe weather. This is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday morning. The main threat will be wind gusts of 60-70mph, hail to the size of quarters, and a few spin ups are possible. Those showers and storms look to be east of I-35 around 7-8am.
Friday morning a strong cold front will move in and temperatures will begin to drop into the lower 50s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate your Friday afternoon.
Saturday morning cloud cover returns and temperatures drop back into the lower 50s. Right now I am keeping rain chances out of the forecast for Saturday, but a few lower end showers could become possible during the late evening hours. Better rain chances move in on Sunday. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated rain showers could stick with us into the late evening.
Monday afternoon more showers are possible, but then we will clear out again by next Tuesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
