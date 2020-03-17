LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This afternoon we are tracking strong to severe storms in portions of Texoma. The storm chances will stick with us through most of the evening and into the early morning tomorrow. Hail and wind will remain the big threat with storms this evening, but a brief spin up cannot be ruled out. Tomorrow morning we will start to dry things out, and hopefully see a little clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s.