LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning texoma! We’re seeing foggy conditions early this Tuesday morning. Visibility is less than 5 miles in most places across our region. Childress & Cottle county seeing the worst visibility this morning and as a result, a dense fog advisory is in place until 11AM. If you’re headed out this morning, give yourself extra time as visibility will be very poor over the next several hours. Fog will lift by mid morning and the day will consist of cloudy, overcast skies and light rain showers.
By early afternoon, strong to severe storms will pick up and last into the evening hours. Right now, all threats of severe weather are possible with any and all storms. Mail concerns are looking to be hail the size of quarters, gusty winds 60+ miles per hour along with flooding, espeically in our most southern counties like Young, Wise & Montague who are currently under a flash flood watch. This line will enter into our western counties by 1PM and move eastward into central Texoma by 6PM. A slight & marginal risk is in place for the viewing area.
A secondary line of strong to severe storms will move in out of the Texas panhandle around 10-11PM. Those storms will move east and cross I-35 around 3am. By 7AM on Wednesday morning, a few light rain showers may be linger and will clear out by the afternoon. An enhanced level 3 risk for severe storms for a good chunk of our southwestern counties. This is due to the fact that more storm ingredients will build up and help fuel more strong to severe storms. Light rain showers will move into Texoma by 8PM tomorrow night. But by 1AM early Thursday morning is when the most significant part of that line will impact Texoma. The line of thunderstorms will be out of region by 7AM and the remainder of Thursday is trending dry and the sun will make it’s way out for the first time in over a week!
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.