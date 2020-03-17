A secondary line of strong to severe storms will move in out of the Texas panhandle around 10-11PM. Those storms will move east and cross I-35 around 3am. By 7AM on Wednesday morning, a few light rain showers may be linger and will clear out by the afternoon. An enhanced level 3 risk for severe storms for a good chunk of our southwestern counties. This is due to the fact that more storm ingredients will build up and help fuel more strong to severe storms. Light rain showers will move into Texoma by 8PM tomorrow night. But by 1AM early Thursday morning is when the most significant part of that line will impact Texoma. The line of thunderstorms will be out of region by 7AM and the remainder of Thursday is trending dry and the sun will make it’s way out for the first time in over a week!