Governor Stitt makes coronavirus executive orders

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Oklahoma City to update Oklahomans on the current COVID-19 situation.
Governor Stitt announced an executive order at the press conference.
In this executive order, he strongly recommends Oklahomans follow CDC guidelines.
Stitt said those guidelines would be avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people, not going inside of nursing homes, avoid non-essential travel, as well as staying home if you are showing symptoms.
He suggested people utilize phone and video calls to contact their loved ones in nursing homes.
Stitt also added using drive through, pick up or delivery options instead of dining in.
While those things are not mandated at this time, Governor Stitt called for city mayors to do what they can to to put these actions in place.
Governor Stitt also announced a second executive order made Tuesday.
He says that executive order will cut regulations on telemedicine.
It will allow health professionals from other states to get a temporary license in Oklahoma.
He says it will also cut restrictions on truck drivers and commercial vehicles so they will be able to deliver medical supplies and other needed items.
Stitt said the executive order would also make hospitals and testing clinics report accurate data to the Oklahoma Sate Department of Health daily.
“I know Oklahomans are hurting. A lot of them are anxious or fearful of the future. But i want them to know we will get through this,” said Stitt.
He also said a 24/7 call center has been set up. The number of that call center is 877 215 8336.
Stitt said he has sent a majority of his staff to work from home for the next 15 days.
He is asking people who are not elderly to stay away from stores in the first hour of shopping. Stitt says there is no need to stock up and that supply chains are still there.
He also praised Oklahoma church, Life Church for giving out a free program for churches to hold online services.
“I know Oklahomans are fearful, and anxious. When I feel that way I have to turn to the Scriptures," he said before reading Philippians 4:6.
The governor also called on job creators to “get creative," and called on them to find ways to keep Oklahomans employed while also allowing them to work at home when possible.
You can view the entire address here:
