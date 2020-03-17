Lawton Mayor Stan Booker amends civil emergency, closes some local businesses

By Jarred Burk | March 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 5:10 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Mayor Stan Booker has amended the civil emergency proclamation he signed earlier Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon he announced the following changes:

-The City jail closed to visitors

-All in person gatherings with 10 or more people social, spiritual, and recreational are prohibited

-Any gatherings of up to 10 people should require social distancing

-All bars, taverns, clubs, restaurants and coffee shops, with the exception of take-out, or delivery service shall be closed until expiration of the proclamation.

-City Manager shall suspend the discontinuation of water service during this time.

-All gyms, workout facilities, athletic venues and theaters shall be closed

THIS ORDER SHALL TAKE EFFECT 3/18 AT 2AM

This is a developing story and we will have more details later tonight.

