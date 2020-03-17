Lawton Mayor Stan Booker amends civil emergency, closes some local businesses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Mayor Stan Booker has amended the civil emergency proclamation he signed earlier Tuesday.
On Tuesday afternoon he announced the following changes:
-The City jail closed to visitors
-All in person gatherings with 10 or more people social, spiritual, and recreational are prohibited
-Any gatherings of up to 10 people should require social distancing
-All bars, taverns, clubs, restaurants and coffee shops, with the exception of take-out, or delivery service shall be closed until expiration of the proclamation.
-City Manager shall suspend the discontinuation of water service during this time.
-All gyms, workout facilities, athletic venues and theaters shall be closed
THIS ORDER SHALL TAKE EFFECT 3/18 AT 2AM
This is a developing story and we will have more details later tonight.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.