The Lawton Police Departments top priority is the safety and well-being of our community. In an effort to continue to do so there are some changes that will take place due to the COVID-19 virus in order to better serve our community and maintain the health and wellness of our officers. Please watch this short video that will better explain the changes that are taking place. As always, we remain here 24 hours a day should you need us. Please utilize online reporting and online traffic collision reporting if you need to report a crime or traffic collision. https://www.lawtonok.gov/services/file-police-report-online https://www.lawtonok.gov/services/file-collision-police-report