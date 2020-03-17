Lawton restaurants and bars occupancy cut in half following Civil Emergency Declaration

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council weighed economic impact versus public safety before Mayor Stan Booker declared a state of civil emergency.
In an attempt to increase social distancing city wide, Mayor Stan Booker used a power granted to him in Chapter 8 of the Lawton City Code to declare a state of civil emergency, going into effect now through April 16th.
“We must act now, as we’ve seen the charts of how this grows if we don’t act responsibly,” said Mayor Stan Booker.
The mandates attached include reducing fire code occupancy levels in half at every bar and restaurant in town.
“It’s a good decision overall for the city, because obviously people are the main concern. We will remain open to serve our community and our guests," said Back Porch Bar Manager Lauren Mason.
Mason said the virus hasn’t stalled business much, but they expect that won’t last long, especially after council’s declaration.
“Over time we might see business drop. We have been taking precautions, sanitizing daily, doing the things we have to to stay open. We do want to serve the community, so if we have to remain open, or just limit it to curbside delivery, or delivery that’s what we will do," said Mason.
Mayor Booker said the council understands the toll this might take on local business, but as city officials their number one priority remains public safety.
He said the timing of this decision can hopefully alleviate some of that economic pressure down the line.
“There’s going to be economic disruption because of this virus one way or the other. What we are doing is trying to minimize that, to be the lowest level possible by implementing these tactics early in the game," said Mayor Booker.
Other mandates in this proclamation include space between riders on LATS buses, revoking event permits, and limiting social gatherings to a maximum of 49 people.
“If you’ve read the newspaper, or watched the TV, it’s very clear the only thing that’s going to slow this down is social distancing, and limiting social activity," said Mayor Booker.
Mayor Booker said this declaration is fluid, and that he, and council expects to either extend this past April 16th, or make new changes as the CDC releases theirs.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.