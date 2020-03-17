Lawton volunteers feed kids, the hungry during coronavirus outbreak

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - To ensure no one goes hungry during the coronavirus outbreak, several volunteers in Lawton are coming together and handing out free sack lunches.
“We didn’t see anything online posted about feeding sites, so we figured we’d use the resources in our community that wanted to help feed these kids and get something going," said Kat Funaki with It Takes a Village - Lawton. "So we contacted Kandi here from Buffalo Grove and our friend, Boston, he has Pureheart Ice, and they allowed us to prep the meals here at Buffalo Grove and the Pureheart Ice trailer is what we’re taking around town to go feed at different locations.”
Over the last week, several Lawton businesses and volunteers stepped up, donating boxes of food, water, and more, all to help local kids.
“It’s a really good feeling when people come in and they’re trying to help other people and they’re not asking for anything for themselves," said Kandi Roeske, owner of Buffalo Grove Coffee Company. "They’re just wanting to know, ‘what can we do? How can we help you? What is our part in what you want to do for this community?’ And it’s been good.”
On Monday, volunteers loaded up a trailer with the sack lunches and made a few stops around town, passing out around 60-80 lunches.
“Because everybody in the community stepped up, we’re able to provide for hundreds," said Funaki. "It’s been awesome.”
They are not stopping now. They plan to hand out around 200 sack lunches on Wednesday and again on Friday.
“It’s really a community that has come together and decided that we’re not going to let these people be hungry," said Roeske. "We’re going to try and help keep them as healthy as possible, because when you’re not receiving any nutrition at all, your immune system is even more compromised.”
Funaki said they will be at Buffalo Grove Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m., then head to the old American Legion (the new Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry location) from 11:40 a.m.-12:40 p.m., and finally head over near Pat Henry Elementary from about 1-1:30 p.m.
The lunches will include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with a snack and water. They will also have lunches without nuts for those with allergies.
The volunteers only prepared to hand out the lunches for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of this week, but they said if sack lunch sites are not announced by Friday night, then they will continue serving from next week, on.
