Local tribes issue proclamation, say casinos will remain open

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Leaders of the Kiowa, Apache, Fort Sill Apache tribes and Comanche Nation have issued a declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the proclamation, the group says all government and businesses, including casinos, will remain open. They say they are taking proactive measures to keep them sanitary.
“Our Governments and Businesses will continue as normal,” the proclamation reads. “Services that we provide to all of our enrolled membership will not be hindered. Patrons and Employees of our Businesses will not be hindered.”
They have canceled all events and initiatives within their jurisdictional boundaries.
