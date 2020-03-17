State of emergency declared for Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker has declared a state of emergency for Lawton.
Monday night at a special meeting the Lawton City Council voted to provide support to the mayor to do so.
Included in the emergency declaration:
-Limitation of gatherings or events within Lawton city limits to under 50 people.
-Reduction of Lawton Fire Code maximum occupancy levels by one-half capacity for all social gathering facilities, restaurants, bars and eateries.
-Revoking all special event permits at this time.
-Requiring social distancing for all LATS riders.
Also activities and non-essential meetings taking place on City of Lawton property will postponed or canceled.
Recreational centers ran by the City of Lawton will be closed, as well as the Lawton Public Library.
All Lawton City Council Meetings, Lawton Water Authority and Lawton Transit Trust meetings will still take place. Citizens are asked to watch streamed or broadcasted meetings instead of attending in person.
The state of emergency is in place for 30 days, but may be extended if needed.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.