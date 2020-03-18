Amendments to Emergency Proclamation force restaurant and bar closures

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Mayor Stan Booker added amendments to the Civil Emergency Proclamation during a special press conference Tuesday afternoon.
As a result, starting March 18th all bars, restaurants and coffee shops, with exception to delivery and take out are closed for the next 30 days, at least.
Less than 24 hours after bars and restaurants learned their occupancy levels would be cut in half, a new mandate calls for full closures.
One local bar owner said he supports the city decision, even though it’s going to cost him, but he doesn’t think it’s enough.
“If we have convenience stores, and casinos open, they will still take these people in. If we got this virus going around, everything needs to shut down if we are going to do it. Or everything needs to be open," said Fabian Turner, the owner of Red Dirt Reloaded.
Turner said over the next month his lights will be off because his business isn’t set up to provide mass delivery, leaving him and many other businesses without any options.
“My bills are still coming in, I still have to pay my rent, my taxes, insurance, and I don’t see any relief on those," said Turner.
Despite the mandates requiring social distancing, people are still spending their St Patrick’s day out on the town.
“I believe it is an epidemic, but I don’t think it’s a reason for people to stay locked in their homes, I know that’s what they want us to do. But, if you are going to get it, you are going to get it," said Michael Hutto.
And what was expected to be a normal St. Patty’s Day for Hutto has turned into a somber one, as this will be his last time out until mid April, at least.
“How coincidental that St. Patty’s Day is the last day you can go out and have a drink with your friends before they shut it all down,"said Hutto.
Mayor Stan Booker said this action is a direct response to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
He said despite no confirmed local cases, he and city leaders are choosing to err on the side of caution.
“We are where the east and the west coast were two weeks ago, and today those communities are issuing shelter place orders. We want to avoid this in our community and our state," said Mayor Stan Booker.
Other added amendments can be found here
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.