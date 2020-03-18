CCMH Assessment Drive-Through Clinic opening Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Memorial Hospital is opening an Assessment Drive-Through Clinic.
According to a press release, CCMH officials say the drive-through clinic will open Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at 3811 West Gore in Lawton. The Assessment Drive-Through Clinic will be open daily from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., as long as supplies last.
Hospital officials are asking people who are not showing any symptoms, such as fever or respiratory issues, to not visit the clinic at this time.
People who are visiting the clinic will be assessed from their vehicles.
Initial screening will include temperature checks and other vitals to determine if people will move on to the next screening station. Registration will take place for those moving through the process. The screening process may include a flu test if necessary and, for those who meet the criteria, a specimen may be collected and sent for COVID-19 testing.
CCMH is asking people visiting the drive-through clinic to bring their identification and insurance information.
Signage will be posted on the corner of Gore and Arlington. Drivers will follow around the back of the Lawton Community Health Center Clinic using Arlington street.
