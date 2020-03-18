CCMH working on drive-thru test clinic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital is working on opening up a drive-thru clinic that will include coronavirus testing.
It will allow patients to stay in their car.
CCMH is working on getting more tests so they can test anyone who believes they are having symptoms of the virus.
There is no set date on when the clinic will open, but they are getting closer.
“Our current plans for the development for the drive-thru clinic is at our 38th and Gore location. It will be a situation where you will register in your car, see a nurse in your car, perhaps if you qualify with temperatures or etc get a flu test in your car and perhaps even see a physician in your car and we would like to roll our coronavirus testing at that same location," said Dr. Scott Michener.
Dr. Scott Michener also wants people to know the coronavirus is different from the flu.
“Hospitals all across the state, all across the country, all across the world have been dealing with this and it’s not the flu it’s much more contagious than the flu, it’s much more deadly than the flu and it is overwhelming hospitals wherever it goes," said Michener.
As for the hospital itself, Memorial is now only allowing one visitor per patient and all visitors will be screened at the main entrance upon arrival.
