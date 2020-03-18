Comanche County Courthouse closing to general public

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Courthouse is the latest to announce it will be closing to the public.
The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.
The courthouse will closes at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, and after that time the courthouse will be closed to the general public.
In a press release, officials say essential personnel will still be available to work and provide services to citizens via phone or e-mail.
According to County Commissioner Johnny Owens, the courthouse will post a sign on the door showing phone numbers for the various offices.
Owens also says the commissioners meetings that are scheduled for Monday will be held on the 2nd floor in the jury holding room. It is still open to the public. The doors to the Courthouse will be open. But the public attending will not have access to any other offices.
The Comanche County Courthouse expects to be closed to the public until April 6, but officials say that may be extended if need be.
Comanche County isn’t the only one closing their courthouse to the public. Stephens, Cotton and Jefferson County Courthouses are closed to general public at this time. Jackson County Courthouse is screening all visitors.
Tillman County commissioners are set to discuss what they will do at a meeting Monday.
