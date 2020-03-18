Coronavirus precautions taken at Stephens Co. Jail

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Health precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of inmates at the Stephens County Jail.
Officials say they are implementing screening processes for new inmates, saying that new people are put in a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.
After that period and after clearing a medical assessment, they will be brought in with the general population.
“When you have 175, 185 inmates in close confinement, like the jail systems have, it is a concern for us, passing communicable diseases of any sort- flu, and right now with this coronavirus," said Sheriff Wayne McKinney.
In addition, the jail has stopped all on-site visitation.
Instead, family can use video-visitation to speak with loved ones in the facility.
