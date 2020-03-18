LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This evening and early tomorrow morning are First Alert Weather Days. We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms to impact most places in Texoma starting as early as late afternoon and lasting through mid morning tomorrow. All modes of severe weather are possible with storms that do develop. Hail up to the size of golf balls, wind gusts at 60-80mph, and a few tornadoes.
Tomorrow morning the line of showers and storm should clear out by 8-9am. This will then give us a chance to bring some sunshine back into the Texoma area. high temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 70s. Also tomorrow, strong winds will move into Texoma. Winds will hold out of the southwest at 20-30mph with gusts into the 40s and potentially 50s.
Friday morning a strong cold front will move in and drop temperatures during the afternoon into the lower 50s. Luckily though mostly sunny skies are expected.
Saturday and Sunday cloud cover increases and so do the rain chances. A few isolated showers are possible late Saturday night and then again Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 50s on Saturday and the lower 60s on Sunday.
Monday afternoon a few more showers are possible with high temperatures in the mid 60s.
The 70s return next Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
