LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! Another foggy start to this morning! The dew point temperatures & air temperatures are just so close to each other, there’re enough moisture in place and that’s why we’re seeing the fog! A dense fog advisory is in place until 10AM due to the reduced visibility. So if you must venture out this Wednesday morning, give extra time to get to your destiniation.. slow down.. use your headlights (fog lights are ideal) but do not use high beams or brights.. and give plenty of distance in front of you! Once the fog lifts by mid morning, we’ll see clearing take place. We’re trending mostly to partly cloudy for the afternoon & highs will climb into the upper 70s! The sun may even make an appearance this afternoon too!!
Now this clearing will not stay with us for long.. we’re tracking strong to severe storms to move throughout overnight into early Thursday morning! This is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday morning. Between 8PM-11PM tonight, more strong to severe storms will develop in the Texas Panhandle and move into our western counties. These storms have a higher potential to produce severe weather. The main threat will be wind gusts of 60-70mph, hail to the size of quarters, and a few spin ups are possible. Those showers and storms look to be east of I-35 around 7-8am.
Make sure to have a plan in action and to stay weather aware throughout the entire day! Download the First Alert 7 Weather App or get the latest information on our website: kswo.com/weather
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.