Good morning! Another foggy start to this morning! The dew point temperatures & air temperatures are just so close to each other, there’re enough moisture in place and that’s why we’re seeing the fog! A dense fog advisory is in place until 10AM due to the reduced visibility. So if you must venture out this Wednesday morning, give extra time to get to your destiniation.. slow down.. use your headlights (fog lights are ideal) but do not use high beams or brights.. and give plenty of distance in front of you! Once the fog lifts by mid morning, we’ll see clearing take place. We’re trending mostly to partly cloudy for the afternoon & highs will climb into the upper 70s! The sun may even make an appearance this afternoon too!!