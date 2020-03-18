Guests to Stephens Co. Courthouse having temperature taken upon entry

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - We’re getting a look at some of the preventive measures being put in place locally to keep the coronavirus from spreading at courthouses.
Stephens County sheriff Wayne McKinney says if anyone is running a fever, they won't be allowed in the courthouse.
Visitors are also being asked a series of questions by deputies to determine if they have any symptoms of the coronavirus.
“This is something that we can deal with, and we will deal with it. It’s just gonna take some time. As long as we take our universal precautions, washing our hands and watching some of the places that we do visit and go on with our lives. I know we’re gonna get through this," said Sheriff McKinney.
He says the courthouse staff is also working around the clock to sanitize the building, including cleaning commonly touched surfaces such as doorknobs.
