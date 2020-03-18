Kiowa Casinos close until April 1

DEVOL, OK (TNN) - The Kiowa Casino & Hotel will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. until April 1, Kiowa Casino Properties announced in a press release.
This includes retail and restaurants. The satellite properties, Kiowa Casino Verden and Kiowa Casino Carnegie, will close at the same time.
“While there have been no officially reported cases of COVID-19 in the counties where our casinos reside, and our team works vigilantly to provide clean and hygienic spaces,” Jon Peters, COO of Kiowa Casino Properties, said in a press release. “We feel it is our duty to help slow the transmission of the virus as much as possible, for the health of all.”
The company will continue to pay wages and benefits during the interim. Also, all perishable food will be donated to local shelters and the Kiowa Tribe.
