Okla. state senators awaiting tests after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - State senators at the Oklahoma State Capitol are awaiting tests after a Senate staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Oklahoma Senate President Pro Temp said Tuesday that the staffer hasn’t been at the capitol since Friday.
He added that the risk to Senators and Senate personnel is low, but they are being tested just in case.
This comes after the state House passed emergency legislation that would allow lawmakers to pass votes from home.
Representative Trey Caldwell says the legislation would allow lawmakers to fax over a signed document to represent their vote.
Caldwell says lawmakers did that in order to make sure they can still get important bills passed without spreading the virus.
“At the end of the day, we are constitutionally required to pass a balanced budget every single year no matter what, so that will be done, that work will be continued and that will be done regardless of the continuation of COVID-19," said Caldwell.
The Senate President Pro Temp says Senate offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday with employees working remotely.
There are currently 17 positive cases of the coronavirus in Oklahoma, with six of those cases in Oklahoma County.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.