City of Altus orders all bars close, dine-in facilities

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Altus has announced a set of amended emergency orders, including the closure of all bars and dine-in facilities.
The City of Altus announced the proclamation was signed Thursday by Mayor Jack Smiley due to coronavirus.
The amended emergency orders include:
-The limitation of all gatherings to 50 people or less. This order includes churches and similar organizations. The order does NOT included essential businesses.
-The closure of all bars effective immediately. As well as the closure of all dine-in facilities. Restaurants will still be able to do delivery, drive-thru or take out.
-All City of Altus permits issued for parades, activities or gathers to be revoked.
-All people involved in making food must wear gloves, and any food worker that shows any symptoms of COVID-19 must cease food service immediately.
-All non-essential businesses must close by 10:00 p.m. and can not open again until 6:00 a.m.
-All businesses must provide at least one hour at the beginning of the business day reserved for senior citizens.
You can read the entirety of the emergency orders below:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.