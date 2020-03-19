COVID-19 forces first responders to take action

“If you are in an accident and there is not an injury or there is not anyone who is intoxicated or just a fender bender you can go online and exchange information right there on scene with the person. You can also go online if someone hits your car while you are asleep and you don’t know who did it. Go online the same way, click on the police department tab and fill out an accident report and it’ll go immediately to our front desk," said Jenkins.