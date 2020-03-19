COVID-19 forces first responders to take action

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - COVID-19 now has first responders taking new safety precautions to the next level.
Sergeant Timothy Jenkins for the Lawton Police Department said their number one priority at the department is making sure the citizens in the community are safe.
“If there is something we do not have to be there for such as assault, domestic, loss of life, a disturbance or anything like that. We are moving our reports to online," said Jenkins.
Jenkins said the department wants the community to fill out non-emergency reports online.
“If you are in an accident and there is not an injury or there is not anyone who is intoxicated or just a fender bender you can go online and exchange information right there on scene with the person. You can also go online if someone hits your car while you are asleep and you don’t know who did it. Go online the same way, click on the police department tab and fill out an accident report and it’ll go immediately to our front desk," said Jenkins.
Jenkins said all filed reports will go right to their front desk and if you are having any issues with the online reports you can call up to the station and you will receive help.
“We have to take these strategies, like I said our number one priority. We want them to know their safety is our number one concern," said Jenkins.
Ryan Wells from the Lawton Fire Department says they have made a few changes to make sure their workers are safe when medical calls come in.
“They have fewer personal and have additional equipment to help protect them from any kind of virus or anything they may come across," said Wells.
Wells said the equipment will be used if the dispatcher has notified them that the caller has been coughing , has a fever or if they have been vomiting.
