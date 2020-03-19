UPDATE: Okla. State Dept. of Health says NO confirmed case in Stephens County

UPDATE:
12:30 p.m.: The Oklahoma State Department of Health has amended their earlier press release saying there is NO confirmed case in Stephens County.
The latest press release states:
“Due to a change in a reported address, the table for county cases has been updated to reflect nine cases in Cleveland County and no cases in Stephens County. The total case count remains at 44.”
Original Story:
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stephens and Grady Counties.
In a press release sent out by the department Thursday morning, they confirmed cases in Grady and Stephens Counties. Each county with only 1 confirmed case at this time.
At this time there has not been a confirmed case in Comanche County.
The total positive cases in Oklahoma now totals 44. The majority of those cases being people ages 18-39.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health say they have had 4 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
This comes after the news of Oklahoma’s first coronavirus death.
There has also been a confirmed case in Jackson County at the Altus Air Force Base.
