DUNCAN SCHOOL BOND: Repairing roofs, HVAC systems

“By law, we can set aside 30 percent of a bond for unallocated or unspecified needs. We set aside a little over one million dollars just in case as a contingency in case some of our numbers, you never know how much something is going to cost until you actually get the bids. We are trying to be prudent; we needed a little bit of a cushion there to make sure we made the right decisions,” Deighan said.