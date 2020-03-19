LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This afternoon we are seeing strong winds move through Texoma following a cold front that is exiting to the east. Wind speeds behind the front will be 20-30mph with gusts into the mid to upper 30s. It is a hold on to your hat type day here in Texoma. We will begin to cool down quicker this afternoon due to this front, so temperatures by 8am will be in the lower 60s.
Tomorrow morning low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s under partly cloudy skies. It will be a cold, but nice day for most places tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures will only top out in the mid 50s due to another cold front that moves in during the morning.
Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 50s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated rain and thunderstorm chances return during the late evening hours. Most places will stay dry here in Texoma.
There is also a small chance of rain on Sunday during the early morning hours, and then again during the evening hours. Most places should expect to remain dry throughout all of Sunday.
Rain chances exit the forecast later Monday afternoon. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will make another run for the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday and Thursday look to be our two warmest days coming up with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
