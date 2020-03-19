LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This afternoon we are seeing strong winds move through Texoma following a cold front that is exiting to the east. Wind speeds behind the front will be 20-30mph with gusts into the mid to upper 30s. It is a hold on to your hat type day here in Texoma. We will begin to cool down quicker this afternoon due to this front, so temperatures by 8am will be in the lower 60s.