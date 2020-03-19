good morning Texoma! John & I are in this morning tracking heavy downpours as well as a few watches & warnings. All rain activity is moving through central Texoma & southwestern portions of Texoma. All modes of severe weather are possible with storms that continue to move northeastward. The main concerns early this morning are hail up to the size of golf balls, wind gusts at 60-80mph, and a few tornadoes. Flooding is still a main concern with some of these heavy downpours. Make sure to stay weather aware through this early Thursday morning and through the rest of Thursday morning! All showers and storms will be clear out by 9AM and the rest of your Thursday is trending quiet! Highs are going to climb into the mid 70s with sunshine by the afternoon. As a cold front moves through our region early this morning, behind it will be very gusty south to southwest winds. 20 to 30 mph with gusts into the 40s and potentially 50s.