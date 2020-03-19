First COVID-19 death reported in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (TNN) - The Tulsa Health Department says an Oklahoma man has died from COVID-19.
They say the man tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and died on Wednesday.
The man's death is still being investigated.
He was in his 50′s.
There are currently 29 confirmed cases in Oklahoma.
The latest available numbers from the CDC indicate there have been 7,038 confirmed cases and 97 deaths in the U.S.
Officials say people with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath are advised to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
They say you should also call your health care provider to discuss your symptoms.
