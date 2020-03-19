Fort Sill announces cancellations, closures and postponements

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill officials released a list of buildings with new hours, as well as buildings that are closed. The list also includes event cancellations and postponements.
The list is as follows:
Change in hours:
* Fort Sill Commissary will not have the Early Bird hours beginning March 19. They will open at 9:30 a.m.
* The Main Exchange and its food court will change hours starting March 22. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
* IHG Hotel will not offer hot breakfast. Guests can get “grab n go” items that are indubitably wrapped.
Closed:
*Adventure Travel (inside Welcome Center) is closed through end of this week.
* Fort Sill’s museums are closed to public, but Soldiers will still receive necessary training.
*Sheridan Theatre
* Corvias offices are closed to the public, but business will still take place via phone or email.
* CYS and ACS are by appointment only
Cancellations: * ACS Trainings/Briefings of 50 people or more
* All Fitness Classes at Fires Fitness Center
* 2020 Fort Sill graduation recognition ceremonies
* Rinehart Fitness Center pool is closed * Learn to swim classes
* ALL Fitness Center Classes and Saunas (until further notice)
* Nye Library Events (Spring Break Scavenger Hunt, Storytimes, Makerspace, Escape Rooms, Book Club, Puppet Show)
* Soldier for Life Hiring Event
* Mother/Daughter Tea with a Princess Mommy and Me Tea April 4 at the Patriot Club
* Easter Extravaganza
* MWR Easter Brunch
* Month of the Military Child Parade
* Spouse-a-Palooza
* Military Spouse Priority Placement briefing
* Netherlands Orange Party
* OK ROTC Combined FTX
* CYS Youth Sports and Fitness (Soccer, Baseball and T-Ball, Track, Spring 5K/10K Training)
* ACS Play Groups
* Right Arm Night
* Founders Day
* Military Long Drive Qualifier
* Spring Corks & Brew
* National Day of Prayer Luncheon
* MWR Scavenger Hunt
Postponed:
* You Bet Your ACES (ACS)
* Super Heroes Ball
* CYS U12 Soccer Team practices and games will continue on postponement schedule with Lawton Soccer Club
* Start Right
* Military Long Drive Qualifier
Virtual:
* SILLFACTS April 7 will be virtual.
* SILLFACTS May 5 will be virtual.
