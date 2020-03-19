Fort Sill announces cancellations, closures and postponements

March 19, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 5:43 PM

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill officials released a list of buildings with new hours, as well as buildings that are closed. The list also includes event cancellations and postponements.

The list is as follows:

Change in hours:

* Fort Sill Commissary will not have the Early Bird hours beginning March 19. They will open at 9:30 a.m.

* The Main Exchange and its food court will change hours starting March 22. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

* IHG Hotel will not offer hot breakfast. Guests can get “grab n go” items that are indubitably wrapped.

Closed:

*Adventure Travel (inside Welcome Center) is closed through end of this week.

* Fort Sill’s museums are closed to public, but Soldiers will still receive necessary training.

*Sheridan Theatre

* Corvias offices are closed to the public, but business will still take place via phone or email.

* CYS and ACS are by appointment only

Cancellations: * ACS Trainings/Briefings of 50 people or more

* All Fitness Classes at Fires Fitness Center

* 2020 Fort Sill graduation recognition ceremonies

* Rinehart Fitness Center pool is closed * Learn to swim classes

* ALL Fitness Center Classes and Saunas (until further notice)

* Nye Library Events (Spring Break Scavenger Hunt, Storytimes, Makerspace, Escape Rooms, Book Club, Puppet Show)

* Soldier for Life Hiring Event

* Mother/Daughter Tea with a Princess Mommy and Me Tea April 4 at the Patriot Club

* Easter Extravaganza

* MWR Easter Brunch

* Month of the Military Child Parade

* Spouse-a-Palooza

* Military Spouse Priority Placement briefing

* Netherlands Orange Party

* OK ROTC Combined FTX

* CYS Youth Sports and Fitness (Soccer, Baseball and T-Ball, Track, Spring 5K/10K Training)

* ACS Play Groups

* Right Arm Night

* Founders Day

* Military Long Drive Qualifier

* Spring Corks & Brew

* National Day of Prayer Luncheon

* MWR Scavenger Hunt

Postponed:

* You Bet Your ACES (ACS)

* Super Heroes Ball

* CYS U12 Soccer Team practices and games will continue on postponement schedule with Lawton Soccer Club

* Start Right

* Military Long Drive Qualifier

Virtual:

* SILLFACTS April 7 will be virtual.

* SILLFACTS May 5 will be virtual.

