Fort Sill leaders share COVID-19 updates

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - With the growing coronavirus pandemic, our nation’s leaders and our southwest Oklahoma leaders are taking action to help keep you safe.
Fort Sill officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon about the latest updates on post regarding COVID-19.
A week and a half ago, Major General Kamper took command at Fort Sill. He said that amid the ever changing coronavirus outbreak, Fort Sill has remained virus free.
“Currently we still have zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus at Fort Sill and we greatly appreciate the collective efforts and the extra precautions that everyone has taken thus far,"said Major General Kamper.
However, the number of people under self-quarantine has increased to about 30.
“We have done some testing and we’re currently in sync with the state of Oklahoma, as far as testing’s concerned. And I have high confidence that if folks are presented with symptoms that follow the guidelines of when testing should be conducted, I’m confident we can get them tested," said Kamper.
In an effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, Col. King says Fort Sill is increasing cleanliness in high traffic areas.
“Our visitor control center and building 4700 where we do personnel services and ID cards. These are locations where we have several hundred to about a thousand people a day. We’re maintaining an every day clean and then with our visitors center, we’re cleaning that three times a day,"said Col. Don King, Garrison Commander of Fort Sill.
Col. King says they’ve also added a new procedure at the Fort Sill gates of having people hold out their ID cards to be scanned, instead of passing back and forth from guard to person.
“COVID-19 is our top priority and ensuring the safety and health of our soldiers, families and civilians is number one," said King.
Movement is also being limited to those who work on post.
“From March 16th through May 11th, all soldiers and department of army civilians assigned to fort sill will stop movement and remain within 60 miles of fort sill or of local residence. Only local leave and passes will be approved and we’re defining this local area as 60 miles from Fort Sill," said Major General Kamper.
Major General Kamper says Fort Sill will continue with operational training.
“We’re going to keep training soldiers here out in the field, we’ll keep doing basic training, and we’re going to continue with the mission here," Kamper said.
Major General Kamper said Fort Sill will be holding a virtual town hall on March 24 for soldiers, family members and civilians who work on Fort Sill. At that meeting they will share the most up to date information regarding the coronavirus.
