Goodyear to suspend manufacturing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company plans to suspend Americas manufacturing until April 3, or longer if the need arises. This includes the Goodyear plant in Lawton.
The announcement was made Wednesday.
In a press release, Goodyear officials in Akron, Ohio say this is a result of the sudden decline in market demand resulting from the spread of COVID-19.
The company will do a phased shutdown of the company’s tire, retread and chemical plants in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. Their facility in Peru was closed earlier this week.
Goodyear officials say they will closely monitor the local conditions surrounding its warehouses and distribution operations, as well as inventory and supply levels to continue the delivery of Goodyear products.
The press release goes on to say Goodyear has already introduced certain preventive measures across the company, including limited visitor access, limiting business travel, increasing frequency of disinfection, as well as implementing social distancing and remote working when possible.
Goodyear employs about 63,000 people and has 47 facilities in 21 countries.
No word yet on when exactly the Lawton Goodyear plant will suspend manufacturing, but you can count on us to bring you that information as soon as it becomes available.
