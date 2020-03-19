Lawton drive-thru clinic begins coronavirus testing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the Lawton Community Health Center started a drive-thru testing clinic for the coronavirus Thursday.
It will be open daily at 3811 West Gore Boulevard from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. as long as their supplies last.
The chief medical officer at CCMH described the process, saying they are not just immediately testing for coronavirus, but checking to see if people have the flu first.
“We’re following the CDC guidelines. Patients have to have fever and respiratory complaints. If we document that they have fever and respiratory complaints they come on in through the tent, get a flu test. If they’re negative for flu, they’re getting a coronavirus test," said Dr. Scott Michener, Chief medical officer at CCMH.
He says out of the 100 people that came to be tested, and only 10 of them tested negative for the flu and were then tested for coronavirus.
Those on site also talked to people about social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
