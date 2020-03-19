Lawton Food Bank helps seniors amid coronavirus outbreak

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One Lawton organization is keeping its doors open amid the Coronavirus so that they can continue to help those in need.
Today the Lawton Food Bank is offering a service for those in their Senior Commodity Box Program when they come in to get their items.
With the coronavirus posing a threat to individuals, the Lawton Food Bank is taking precautions such as spacing out their waiting room, limiting the amount of people in the building, and not exchanging documents between clients and employees.
Executive Director, Marny Skindrud says in order to limit contact with their seniors, they are offering a full drive thru service today for those in the Senior Commodity Box Program.
“Everybody in the Senior Box Program will go to the back of the building with their vehicle, same process showing an ID card, we will sign for them, and then somebody will load that box into their vehicle for them,” said Skindrud.
204 seniors are a part of this program which gives them a box full of food on a monthly basis.
“This just helps them supplement their food, what they’re going to get, and it’s very important it comes with juice, heart healthy foods, it’s very important to our seniors that they get this,” said intake coordinator Candi Dawson.
Skindrud says the food bank is working to continue to help people during this time.
“There’s no plans on closing right now. We understand that those hardworking families struggling to make ends meet are definitely going through a more difficult time now. We’re here, we’re open, and it might be running a little slowly because of our limited numbers, but we’re here to help people,” said Skindrud.
Those in the Senior Commodity Box Program will be able to use the drive thru service from 9 to 10 and then from 12 to 5 Thursday.
Seniors on the waiting list will be able to pick up what is left on Friday at 8 in the morning until they run out.
