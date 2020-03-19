Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce launches ‘Keep Calm-Shop Local’ campaign

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce announced a new campaign Thursday to help residents connect with local businesses that will be offering products while maintaining social distancing.
According to a press release, chamber officials say the “Keep Calm-Shop Local” campaign was created to highlight the specific needs of local small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce created a website and Facebook page to enable any business or resident to share updates about what products and services will still be available during this time.
“We are calling on our residents to help support our local businesses affected”, said Dr. Sylvia Burgess, Interim President & CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. “There are many ways to show support, from ordering to-go options at local restaurants to purchasing gift cards from a local business or simply visiting their online story to shop remotely”.
The press release also states that through the new Chamber App residents can sign up to receive alerts on the latest updates.
For more information visit the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce website here.
