Liberty National Bank to temporarily close lobbies

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Liberty National Bank announced Wednesday that it will be temporarily closing all branch lobbies.
That is set to begin March 23.
Bank officials say they will stay open to conduct business through their drive-thru facilities.
Liberty National Bank will accept appointments if a customer needs a new or modified loan application, or needs to access a safe deposit box. Bank officials say to call your loan officer or 855-351-2265 should you need to make an appointment.
Liberty National Bank also encourages customers to use online and mobile banking.
For more information visit the bank’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.