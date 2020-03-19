Local governments closing buildings to public

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Many local governments are closing their courthouses and city halls to the public due to coronavirus.
The City of Marlow announced Thursday that Marlow City Hall will be closed to the general public starting Monday, March 23.
In a press release from the City of Marlow, officials say employees will still be serving the citizens through phone, e-mail and the convenient drive-thru.
“With the current pandemic, it is of the utmost importance to maintain the health of the City of Marlow employees to keep critical core services going to serve the citizens,” said Jason McPherson, Marlow City Administrator.
Also the officials with the Comanche County Courthouse announced it will be closed to the general public.
The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.
The courthouse will closes at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, and after that time the courthouse will be closed to the general public.
In a press release, officials say essential personnel will still be available to work and provide services to citizens via phone or e-mail.
According to County Commissioner Johnny Owens, the courthouse will post a sign on the door showing phone numbers for the various offices.
Owens also says the commissioners meetings that are scheduled for Monday will be held on the 2nd floor in the jury holding room. It is still open to the public. The doors to the Courthouse will be open. But the public attending will not have access to any other offices.
The Comanche County Courthouse expects to be closed to the public until April 6, but officials say that may be extended if need be.
Comanche County isn’t the only one closing their courthouse to the public. Stephens, Cotton and Jefferson County Courthouses are closed to general public at this time. Jackson County Courthouse is screening all visitors.
Tillman County commissioners are set to discuss what they will do at a meeting Monday.
The City of Walters announced via Facebook that the Walters Public Library will be closed to the public, as well as Walters City Hall.
Walters officials say utilities will be handled by ordinances already established, and requests for extensions must be made by March 23.
