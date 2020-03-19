Senators Inhofe and Lankford vote against coronavirus response bill

WASHINGTON D.C., Okla. (TNN) - The US Senate passed a coronavirus response bill Wednesday to provide sick leave to people across the US and to allow for people to be tested for the coronavirus for free.
The House passed the bill last Friday before sending it to the Senate.
Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma says lawmakers want to help those who are suffering not just from the health complications of the coronavirus, but from the financial impact as well.
“Now we have things like the small business loans. We have a lot of small businesses that are really hurting because they’re out of business. So a lot of people are unemployed," said Senator Inhofe.
The bill now requires President Trump’s signature.
Senator Inhofe and Senator James Lankford both voted against the bill.
Senator Lankford explained why, saying, “I supported the $8.3 billion health care bill three weeks ago, but this bill has a new government mandate on small businesses, which was intended to help, but I fear it will make a bad situation worse for many Oklahoma businesses.”
Senator Lankford added that the senate is currently working on another stimulus bill to focus on small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.
