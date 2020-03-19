State senator talks coronavirus testing after staffer tests positive

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - We’re hearing from a state senator after a senate staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
Senator Brent Howard of Altus says after the Senate was notified, they were given the option to test for the virus, but were not forced to quarantine.
He says a group of 10 or so nurses came in to test each person who asked for a test, and that included a nasal swab.
“The test itself was a cotton swab on kind of an extended stick that was stuck into your nasal cavity and went pretty far back into it,“ said State Senator Howard. "It’s pretty... not fun.”
He says that everyone he knows of who was given the option to test did so in an attempt to not spread the virus.
“Ultimately what it came down to is our senators spread all the way across the state. Coming up within the next few weeks I have luncheons all across southwest Oklahoma and we’ve got senators who will go to the far ends of the panhandle. Making sure we’re not infected and spreading it out to everyone else was mainly the aspect of it," said Howard.
Senators were later allowed to leave after they adjourned. Senator Howard says the testing on the Senate floor didn’t take up any state resources and was done on private insurance.
