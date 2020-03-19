Stephens County organization hosting live streamed ‘prayer-casts’

Stephens County organization hosting live streamed 'prayer-casts'
March 18, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 8:50 PM

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Fully Loaded Woman’s Organization in Stephens County is praying for peace, healing and deliverance amid the coronavirus.

“Those of the people that are out there hopeless, filled with fear, I want to ask you to come and join us. Every evening at 8:00 p.m. tune in with us. Listening to those prayers you will receive peace, unity and hope," said Stella Maxwell, CEO of the Fully Loaded Woman’s Organization.

You can find a link to their live prayer-cast on their Facebook page or on the Fully Loaded Woman’s Organization’s website.

All denominations are encouraged to participate.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.