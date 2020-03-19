Gov. Stitt announces deferred income tax order, no waiting period for unemployment

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission approved an order that would allow deferred income tax payment.
Governor Kevin Stitt announced the approval Thursday.
This order would allow individuals and other non-corporate tax filers to defer up to $1 million or state income tax payments, including self employment tax.
The payments that would normally be due on April 15 would now be allowed to be payed by July 15 without penalties or interest.
The filing deadline remains April 15.
Governor Stitt also announced the signing of an executive order that suspends the unemployment waiting period.
There is normally a one week waiting period before unemployment benefits can be paid.-
