Tom Cole, Kendra Horn in self-quarantine after contact with positive coronavirus cases
The Oklahoma law makers made the announcements on their social media Thursday. (Source: KSWO)
By Andrew Brasier | March 19, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 10:13 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole announced he is in self-quarantine Thursday morning.

He said the call to do so came after Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida tested positive.

Cole said he is not showing symptoms and feels fine, but the Attending Physician of Congress suggested self-quarantine out of an abundance of cation until March 27.

Cole says his staff is currently operating by telework.

Oklahoma Congresswoman Kendra Horn also announced Thursday she would be self-quarantined following contact with Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah who has tested positive. Horn also said she has not shown symptoms, but is following the recommendation of the House of Representatives Attending Physician.

