Walmart announces new hours, senior shopping events

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Walmart announced Wednesday that their hours would be changing.
According to a Walmart press release, starting Thursday Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until further notice.
Walmart officials say this will help assure associates can clean and stock products.
They also say any stores operating under more reduced hours will keep those hours.
Walmart also announced that from March 24 through April 28 their stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Walmart Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.
Walmart stores will also have limits for customers in certain items including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food. Limits should be posted at each individual store.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.