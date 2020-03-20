Arvest Bank closing lobby to public

Gov. Mike DeWine updates the state's response to the coronavirus as the number of positive cases in Ohio rises to 119 (Source: WXIX)
March 20, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 9:17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Arvest Bank announced Thursday that it will be temporarily closing all branch lobbies to the public.

That is set to begin March 20.

The drive-thru will remain open during regular hours at each branch.

Arvest encourages their customers to use online banking, ATMs and their Arvest GO app to complete their banking needs.

In a press release, Arvest officials not that anyone needing to meet with an Arvest banker can make an appointment by calling 877-848-8373.

