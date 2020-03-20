Arvest Bank closing lobby to public

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Arvest Bank announced Thursday that it will be temporarily closing all branch lobbies to the public.
That is set to begin March 20.
The drive-thru will remain open during regular hours at each branch.
Arvest encourages their customers to use online banking, ATMs and their Arvest GO app to complete their banking needs.
In a press release, Arvest officials not that anyone needing to meet with an Arvest banker can make an appointment by calling 877-848-8373.
