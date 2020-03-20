LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been a cold and windy day here in Texoma. The cold temperatures will stick around all the way into Saturday, but the winds will be dying down later this evening. Temperatures by 10pm will be in the upper 30s.
Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will only top out in the mid 50s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. There are a few low end rain chances for central and eastern Texoma tomorrow during the evening hours. There could also be a few thunderstorms develop, but we aren't tracking any severe threat associated with those.
During the early morning hours Sunday a few isolated showers are possible, but those should all clear by 5-6am. Sunday afternoon looks dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
Monday afternoon highs will return into the lower 70s. With all the heat and moisture returning we will get storm energy to build up. That energy will interact with a dryline to produce a few strong to severe storms in central and eastern Texoma. All modes of severe weather are possible with those storms.
Tuesday through Thursday temperatures will begin to warm back into the mid to upper 70s and even lower 80s. Partly cloudy skies will remain in place.
A strong cold front will move in next Friday and drop high temperatures into the 40s and 50s. A few rain chances are possible with that cold front as well.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
