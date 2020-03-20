Heading into the weekend we will remain dry but a few light rain showers aren’t out the question. Later tonight into early Saturday, clouds will build and we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will stay in the mid 50s. Overnight into Sunday a few isolated rain and thunderstorm chances return during the late evening hours. There is also a small chance of rain on Sunday during the early morning hours. Most places will stay dry here in Texoma! All rain activity should be gone by morning and most should stay dry throughout the rest of the day. Highs, a tad bit warmer, in the low 60s.