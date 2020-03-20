LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning & happy Friday Texoma! As the sun is slowing rising this morning we’re seeing mostly to partly cloudy skies. Those clouds will taper off and by the afternoon we’ll be seeing mostly sunny skies! High temperatures much cooler today, only reaching the upper 40s north to low and mid 50s everywhere else. Throughout today expect breezy north to northeast winds at 20 to 30mph with gusts 40 to 50mph.
Heading into the weekend we will remain dry but a few light rain showers aren’t out the question. Later tonight into early Saturday, clouds will build and we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will stay in the mid 50s. Overnight into Sunday a few isolated rain and thunderstorm chances return during the late evening hours. There is also a small chance of rain on Sunday during the early morning hours. Most places will stay dry here in Texoma! All rain activity should be gone by morning and most should stay dry throughout the rest of the day. Highs, a tad bit warmer, in the low 60s.
A few light rain showers/ sprinkles can’t be ruled out by Monday, either, but most of us will remain dry! All showers will clear by the afternoon. Monday will also be the start of a warming trend! Throughout the of the work week, we’ll be dealing with a mix of sun & clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 70s!
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
