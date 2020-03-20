Local businesses combine forces to create homemade hand sanitizer kit

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As the coronavirus continues to spread, the CDC recommends people continue to wash and disinfect their hands as much as possible.
Because of that, hand sanitizer is becoming next to impossible to find.
JP Richard owns Cache Road Liquor, and recently he said there’s been a large uptick in 190 proof, or 90 percent alcohol sales.
“We bought more of it in the last five days then we have in the 25 years," said Richard
He said the reason for those sales – homemade hand sanitizer.
Jennifer Ellis, with Cosmetic Specialty Labs said those numbers make sense based on what the CDC recommends during a sanitizer shortage.
“You can purchase Everclear, or any of those high proof alcohol, mix it with aloe vera jelly in a certain quantity, then poof, you have hand sanitizer,” said Ellis.
To help out this community… JP Richard, who has the alcohol asked Ellis, who has the jelly for help.
She and her Cosmetic Specialty Labs team came up with a concentrated aloe jelly, and in a matter of days the self-assembly kit was ready for consumers.
“Put it into a bottle, at a pre-measured amount, so all the consumer has to do is top it off, shake it, let it sit for 15 minutes,” said Ellis.
The end result is a thick sanitizer, with 75 percent alcohol content… 15 percent higher than CDC’s minimum requirement.
Richard is selling these kits at his shop, but right now, he said the only concern is running out of one crucial ingredient.
“Once we run out of the alcohol that’s it, there’s no more 190 proof in inventory at wholesalers in Oklahoma," said Richard.
And even though this is a different product than both companies typically make, Ellis said in a time of panic for many, it’s nice for local business to join forces.
“To be able to work with a business that’s been around Lawton-Ft. Sill as long as Cosmetic Specialty Labs has been, and keep all of our employees working, it’s fantastic to have a collaboration like that," said Ellis.
Ellis said there are large shipments of this jelly arriving next week, so they can ramp up the production.
To purchase one of these kits, you can visit Cache Road Liquor.It costs five dollars alcohol not included. With there being various brands and sizes of grain alcohol, your grand total will be somewhere between 20 and 30 dollar
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.JP RICHARD/ OWNER, CACHE ROAD LIQUOR>
.