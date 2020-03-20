Search for suspect underway after chase, crash in east Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A pursuit which began in Stephens County has ended with a crash in east Lawton. Now law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from the scene.
According to Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney the chase began on Highway 7 near McKInley Road, just west of the Duncan Bypass.
It is unclear why deputies initially tried to pull the subject over but the vehicle sped away from deputies towards Comanche County. The vehicle reportedly jumped back and forth across Highway 7, sometimes travelling in the wrong direction.
After entering Lawton near SE 45th and Lee, the vehicle wrecked into a field on the south side of the road. At least two people inside the vehicle ran from the scene on foot.
Law enforcement personnel from SCSO, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, the Lawton Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have responded and setup around the area.
One suspect has reportedly been taken into custody but officers are continuing to search an area around the Sullivan Dairy Farm looking for the second suspect.
Residents should stay away from the area as police continue to search.
You can count on us to bring you updates as we receive them from law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.