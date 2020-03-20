Transit system implements restrictions

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Area Transit System has made some changes due to the coronavirus outbreak.
General Manger Ryan Landers said their restrictions started with the Mayor’s proclamation encouraging social distancing on the transit system.
“It means we have to have two open seats between every people on the bus. It took us some time to come of with a plan of action," said Landers.
Landers said every bus is limited to twelve people, but they do have a solution if they have more riders than that.
“What we have is a peak service bus from 8 to 3 and what will happen with that is a driver will call in when they actually get to capacity of eight people on that route. Then we will actually run the peak bus out to that and follow behind that particular route. That way if they can get any more than the twelve max they can get onto the other bus," said Landers.
Landers said this has also forced them to run only six buses now instead of nine. Meaning there will be one bus per route and it will run counter clockwise.
“Monday through Friday is still 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday is 9 a.m to 6 p.m and on Saturday service nothing is changing. We will still have the one bus on each route. Our paratransit hours are still the same and our Fort Sill shuttle hours are still the same," said Landers.
Sean Spell the Operation Director for LATS said their main goal is to get people where they need to go when they need to get there.
“We are still here to serve the community it’s just we have to do it with a limited capacity. We are trying to follow the Mayor’s guidance as far as keeping that social distancing," said Spell.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.