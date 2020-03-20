Wichita Mountains WIldlife Refuge campgrounds closed due to COVID-19 concerns

WMWR, Okla. (TNN) - The US Fish and Wildlife Service has announced immediate changes to campground policy at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
All campground operations have been suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.
The closure is being attributed to the size of the campgrounds and the limited number of shared restroom and shower facilities. These closures are prudent under current Centers for Disease Control guidance, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
A reopening date has not been determined.
